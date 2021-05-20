Effect.AI (EFX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51,133.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $51,133.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00064856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00286501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

