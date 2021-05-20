ShipChain Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $613.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

