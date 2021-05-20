Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $474,000.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 7,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

