Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. 10,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,506. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

