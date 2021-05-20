Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $606,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $24,705,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,278.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,379.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,200.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

