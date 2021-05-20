Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 103.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,987.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

