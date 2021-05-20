New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

