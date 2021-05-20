Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,557 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.12. 119,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

