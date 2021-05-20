Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of L Brands worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.