Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TMQ traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. The firm has a market cap of C$479.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

