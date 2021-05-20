Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

GPOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663.60 ($8.67).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 709.50 ($9.27). 450,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 670.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.