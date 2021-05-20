Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

