Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.88. SYNNEX posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.38. 4,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

