Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 5.1%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.87 and last traded at $306.59. 17,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 294,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,383,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

