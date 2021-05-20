McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $242.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $230.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.