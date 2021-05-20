Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 22% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $88.30 or 0.00223632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and approximately $3.10 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00464646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00983107 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034321 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.01007392 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 72,902,302 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

