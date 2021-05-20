IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.93.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE IMG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 354,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.28. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.