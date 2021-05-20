Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 529,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,341. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$503.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.