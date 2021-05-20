Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 529,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,341. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$503.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.