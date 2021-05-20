Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. 1,074,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

