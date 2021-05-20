National Bankshares Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $155.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 69.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 76.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.