National Bankshares Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.31.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.68. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.62 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

