WeOwn (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $21,352.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.62 or 0.01179257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.61 or 0.09787778 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

