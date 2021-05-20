$0.13 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. ADTRAN reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,220. The company has a market cap of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.