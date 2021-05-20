Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 21,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

OMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.