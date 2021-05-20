National Bankshares Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$12.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,697. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$5.19 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.