National Bankshares Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.45.

DPM stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.94. 258,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

