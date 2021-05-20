Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 312,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.