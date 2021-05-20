National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of AYA traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.60. 319,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$718.56 million and a P/E ratio of -230.30.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

