Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

