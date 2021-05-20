Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 8.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Prologis by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 147,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,741,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,561,000 after acquiring an additional 181,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.57. 9,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.