Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 15,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

