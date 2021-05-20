Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Shares of KSS traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. 632,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.