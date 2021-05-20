ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 983,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,253,340. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60.

