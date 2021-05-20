Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

