Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of Coats Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.70 ($0.82). 1,532,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.