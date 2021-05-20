Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

RKH stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 707,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £41.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.35. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

