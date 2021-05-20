Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FORT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Forterra stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 221,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,011. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £640.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

