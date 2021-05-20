Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

LON MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.60 ($4.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.32. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last 90 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

