Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Achieves $115,169.27

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $115,169.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.96 or 0.01185301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.27 or 0.09769550 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

