Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $456.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.90 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

