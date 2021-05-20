Ashland Global (ASH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH):

5/10/2021 – Ashland Global had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

5/10/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

5/3/2021 – Ashland Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak demand in certain industrial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s portfolio management actions are also expected to affect its sales in fiscal 2021. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

3/22/2021 – Ashland Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,761. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Get Ashland Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.