Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Twitter were worth $136,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

