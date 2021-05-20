Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.