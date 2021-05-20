Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 101,293 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 101,293 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.69. 197,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.