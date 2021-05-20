AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,563 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $97,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000.

SCHF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,085. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

