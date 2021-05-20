AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

