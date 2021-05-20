Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Shares of MG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,836. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

