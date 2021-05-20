Girard Partners LTD. Sells 908 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $233.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

