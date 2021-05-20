$1.39 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

