Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $29.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,299.43. 4,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,379.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,200.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

